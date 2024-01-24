Women's Premier League: Second season to take place from February 23

This Week in Golf: California dreamin’ as Desert Classic runner-up Meronk heads West to San Diego
DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week for the Ras Al Khaimah Championship
The second season of India's T20 League — the Women's Premier League — will be held in Bengaluru and New Delhi from February 23 to March 17, the cricket board said Wednesday.
"The exciting T20 tournament involving five formidable teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches, providing fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence", the board said in a statement.
The first WPL 11 matches will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two play-off matches then held in New Delhi.
The action begins with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, the runners-up of the first season.
