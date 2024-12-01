What IPL did for India, T10 is doing for UAE cricket, says Lance Klusener

South African legend Lance Klusener. — Supplied photo

Zeeshan Naseer, Muhammad Rohid, and Rohaan Mustafa are among the UAE players who have made a name for themselves in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 cricket.

Over the years, cricket's fastest format has given numerous exciting talents to the nation who have gone on to make an impact in international cricket. The surge of local talent coming up in UAE cricket over the past few years has given a clear signal to the cricketing world to be wary of a rising cricketing power.

South Africa cricketing legend Lance Klusener believes Abu Dhabi T10 has made as much an impact on the UAE cricket as the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made at the grassroots level in India, especially with the rule of all teams mandated to have two UAE players in the playing XI.

"It's a wonderful initiative that we have two UAE players on the ground at all times. It's a standard rule in franchise cricket, but it is great and wonderful opportunities for these guys. We see people grow up and add more value to the UAE cricket, in the end. Pretty similar to what IPL has done for Indian cricket, I think T10 is slightly different, but it is still identifying talent," Klusener said.

The former batting all-rounder, who garnered a reputation for his fast-paced playing style during his cricketing days, is the head coach of Morrisville Samp Army. Under his guidance, Samp Army have enjoyed a tremendous season, ensuring a spot in the top two positions in the table in the round-robin stage.

Klusener, in his historic career, was known for fast-paced running between the wickets and brought dynamism and style with his intense batting methods to the pitch.