Watch: Sea of fans gathers as Team India makes victory parade in Mumbai

Published: Thu 4 Jul 2024, 9:28 PM

Members of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team were greeted to a rapturous welcome during the victory parade from the Marine Drive to Wankhede Stadium in an open-top bus after they arrived in Mumbai from Delhi on Thursday.

A sea of joyous fans, riding on high emotions of a World Cup victory, greeted the team with clapping and shouts. The team members reciprocated the feelings as they smiled and waved at the fans.

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy and showed it to the fans gathered in large numbers all along the route.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Board vice president Rajiv Shukla were also with the players on the bus to celebrate the occasion.

Players also wrapped themselves with the Tricolour during the celebrations. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were among players who wore the national flag during the journey of the Vijay Rath.

A few enthusiasts also climbed on the trees to get a better look of the players who held the trophy as they waved to the fans.

Rohit held hands of team's head coach Rahul Dravid and batter Suryakumar Yadav and the three clasped towards the sky marking triumph of the team. The team later reached the Wankhede Stadium.

A sea of fans are present at Marine Drive to welcome the team which displayed grit, determination, and resilience to win the World Cup in West Indies. India is the first team to lift the prestigious title by remaining undefeated in the tournament. A felicitation ceremony will be held in Wankhede Stadium following the victory parade.

Indian T20I vice-captain Hardik Pandya was seen holding the trophy in his hands when the team came out of the Mumbai airport. Fans had also gathered in large numbers outside the airport to express their admiration for the Men in Blue.

At the Mumbai International Airport, the Indian team walked through a Tricolour-draped aerobridge, and was showered with flower petals as they walked through the arrival corridor.

The air echoed with traditional music, with Maharashtrian Dhol Tasha, Tutari, and Lezim used in the grand welcome for the Men in Blue. The airport also rolled out a red carpet culminating in a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.