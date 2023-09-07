Watch: Rauf receives special trophy from Shaheen after reaching ODI landmark

Haris Rauf receives the trophy from Shaheen Afridi in the Pakistan dressing room. — X

Published: Thu 7 Sep 2023, 12:03 PM

Following Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's outstanding four-wicket spell to complete his fifty wickets in ODIs in the match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup, his teammate Shaheen Afridi presented him a trophy on behalf of the entire team to honour his achievement.

Pakistan Cricket Broad (PCB) shared a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle where Shaheen handed Rauf the special souvenir.

In the video, Shaheen praised Rauf for his contribution to the improvement of the Pakistan team's fielding performance.

“It is a moment of honour for me because I have been playing with Haris for a very long now and playing for Pakistan since 2018. Apart from bowling, Haris has the greatest contribution in the fielding department for the Pakistan team. This is just a small trophy, as a team we will always pray for you to take 300-400 wickets in future,” Shaheen said.

Rauf and Naseem Shah destroyed Bangladesh's batting order to help the hosts bundle out visitors for 193 in just 38.4 overs.

Pakistan chased the target with seven wickets in hand in their Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Rauf tied with former pacer Waqar Younis to become the third-fastest bowler to 50 ODI wickets for the nation.

