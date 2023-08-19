Watch: Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi meets Indian actor Suniel Shetty

Screengrab

Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 9:03 AM

Legendary Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi on Friday shared a video of him meeting veteran Indian actor Suniel Shetty.

In the video, which was temporarily posted on his Instagram Stories, the former Pakistani skipper is seen in a black T-shirt and track pants. Afridi and Shetty are having a fun conversation at what looks like an airport lounge. The actor, 62, looks dapper in a beige-coloured T-shirt and baggy pants. A few seconds later, Afridi can be seen introducing his daughters to Shetty.

The video was also shared by the Pakistani magazine Niche Lifestyle on Instagram.

Fans of the two stars were quick to share their reactions in the comments box. “That’s so adorable. I love both,” a user wrote.

Another said, “Both have met with respect. It is heartening to watch it.”

Shahid Afridi was recently in the US for the Fundraising Tour 2023 organised by his nonprofit organisation Shahid Afridi Foundation (SAF). The tour was scheduled from August 7 to August 16, according to the organisation’s website.

On August 17, Shahid Afridi Foundation shared a few photos of Afridi on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he is seen posing with a Pakistani family in Houston, US.

“A Remarkable Evening in Houston! Heartfelt gratitude to Dr Jawad Babar, Ms Wajiha Babar, and the generous Pakistani Community of Houston for hosting Shahid Afridi and Jahangir Khan. Your unwavering support is a beacon of hope, illuminating the path to better education and healthcare for women in Pakistan. Together for Pakistan, we're stepping closer to a brighter future. Hope Not Out,” the tweet read.

