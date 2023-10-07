Watch: Pakistan team gets amazing reception at hotel after defeating Netherlands

The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
Pakistani cricket fans may be facing an anxious wait for visas to travel to India for the ODI World Cup and the team may be missing their presence. But Babar Azam and his men have felt right at home ever since they set foot on their neighbouring country's shores.
They have been warmly welcomed by the Indian public in Hyderabad. They have been well supported during their warm-up matches and were cheered on when they played their tournament opener against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
And after they eked out a 81-run win, they received a lot more love and affection from Indian fans.
As the team made its way to the team hotel, they were cheered on by Indian fans at the hotel's entrance. And it did not end there. The hotel staff lined up and clapped for them all the way through.
The day also happened to be bowling coach former South African pacer Morne Morkel's 39th birthday.
Pakistan next take on Sri Lanka in their second game at the same venue on October 10.
