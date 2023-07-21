Watch: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam becomes a 'tourist' in Galle

The 28-year-old takes in the sights of the historic fort, flies a kite, poses for selfies

Photos: Screengrab

by James Jose Published: Fri 21 Jul 2023, 4:20 PM

The Pakistan cricket team ended a 365-day winless streak by winning the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Wednesday.

And after a hard grind over five days of the Test, which Pakistan won by four wickets, captain Babar Azam and teammate Abrar Ahmed opted to take in the sights of this picturesque island nation.

The Galle International Stadium is set against the stunning backdrop of the historic Galle Fort.

The Galle Fort is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Azam and Ahmed decided to explore the historic monument. Not just that, they also mingled with the locals, indulged in a game of cricket and also flew kites.

Galle locals were thrilled to have Azam in their midst and the 28-year-old obliged them by posing for selfies.

