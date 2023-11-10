Wasim Akram's ticket to Pakistan's semi-final qualification will leave you in splits

Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 2:51 PM

New Zealand’s big win against Sri Lanka has almost earned them a ticket to the World Cup semi-finals. New Zealand’s victory also damaged Pakistan and Afghanistan’s chances of reaching the knockouts.

Pakistan are now just mathematically alive in the competition, requiring to get the better of England by almost an improbable margin in a bid to qualify for the semis.

In a situation like this, legendary pacer Wasim Akram seems to have come up with a hilarious suggestion to make sure the Pakistan cricket team reach the last four stage. TV anchor Fakhar-e-Alam revealed Akram’s funny solution during a show on the Pakistani channel 'A Sports'.

"Wasim bhai [brother] gave the idea that Pakistan should bat first, then lock England up in their dressing room and get them timed out in 20 minutes to win the match," Alam said. Needless to say, the cheeky suggestion left the other panellists and former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Malik, Moin Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq in splits.

Former Pakistan captain Misbah, on the other hand, had an even better plan to offer. “Allow England to bat first and lock up the dressing room after that. Why let them put up a total at all,” was Misbah’s funny idea.

With eight points from as many games, Pakistan are currently placed in fifth position in the World Cup standings. In their last league stage match of the competition, Pakistan will be up against defending champions England in Kolkata on Saturday.

Pakistan’s chances of reaching the semis may seem quite improbable but certainly not over. A report published by news agency PTI claimed that Pakistan will have to beat England by 287 runs if they bat first. In case Pakistan chase, they will have to win with 284 balls, or more than 47 overs, to spare.

After kicking off their World Cup campaign with two back-to-back wins, Pakistan found themselves in a good position on the points table. But four losses on the trot thwarted Pakistan’s progression in the standings. Babar Azam’s men did manage to win their last two games but it seems to have been too late for them now.

