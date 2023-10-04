UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Viral photo: Was South African skipper Temba Bavuma sleeping during World Cup captain's meet?

The 33-year-old has clarified that he wasn't asleep and blamed the camera angle for it

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: X (Twitter)
Photo: X (Twitter)

Published: Wed 4 Oct 2023, 10:34 PM

Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:03 PM

The ODI cricket World Cup is right at our doorstep with reigning champions England renewing their 2019 final rivalry with New Zealand at the gigantic 130,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the western city of India on Thursday.

And on the eve of the showpiece event, all the 10 captains of the participating countries gathered for a photo-op with the trophy as well as a media roundtable thereafter at the stadium.

As the proceedings got going in the roundtable, an unsual thing happened. South African Temba Bavuma was caught sleeping over the course of the meet.

Videos and photos soon went viral on social media platforms with Bavuma becoming a meme.

One user posted on X, formerly Twitter: "Hahaha let the poor guy sleep," while another user replied: "He’s saving his energy for the World Cup final."

Another user said: "He is not sleep, he is meditating."

The 33-year-old Bavuma though has since clarified that he wasn't asleep and blamed the camera angle for it.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Sports