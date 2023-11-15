UAE

Virat Kohli hits 50th ODI century

He reached the milestone during the 2023 World Cup semifinals against New Zealand

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:40 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 3:44 PM

Virat Kohli hits his 50th ODI century during the World Cup semifinals match against New Zealand on Wednesday.

On his 35th birthday, on November 5, the batter scored his 49th ODI century, equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI tons.

Web Desk

