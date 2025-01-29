Virat Kohli all set to play domestic cricket after 13 years

Virat Kohli (centre) enjoys a light moment with Delhi teammates during a practice session. — X

Ahead of the clash between Delhi and Railways in the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, India's superstar Virat Kohli was seen doing the fielding drills and batting sessions at the Arun Jaitely Stadium on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old started the practice sessions with fielding drills with his teammates of the Delhi Ranji Team. Later in the video, the right-hand batter was seen talking to the head coach of the Delhi team, Sarandeep Singh, where he was seen discussing the problems he is facing in the batting during the recent times.

Kohli's comeback game would be against Railways on January 30 where he will be playing under the captaincy of Ayush Badoni.

Delhi are in the sixth spot in Group D, with a win, two losses and three draws. Their previous match saw them surrender to Saurashtra by 10 wickets, with India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shining with a 12-wicket haul.

Speaking about the impact of Kohli's presence, skipper Badoni highlighted how it has lifted the morale of the team.

"Everyone is very excited and highly motivated with him in the team. His presence brings a different energy and makes the team feel more lively," Badoni said.

With Kohli set to feature in the crucial encounter, Delhi will be looking to capitalise on his experience and leadership in their Ranji Trophy campaign.

Remarkably, it was at the same Arun Jaitely Stadium where Kohli began his journey in first-class cricket in November 2006 with a brief outing of 10 runs. Since then he has become a "10 on 10" cricketer in the eyes of millions of his fans.

More than 9,000 Test runs, 30 centuries and multiple records later, the former India captain returns to the place where it all started in a bid to refine his skillset for perhaps one last peak before he hangs up his bat.

Kohli's last appearance in Ranji was back in November 2012 against Uttar Pradesh, in which he was dismissed for 14 and 42 runs with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar taking his wicket in both innings.

The 2006/07 Ranji season was Kohli's first-ever appearance in the competition. The batter did rather decently, scoring 257 runs in six matches and nine innings at an average of 36.71, with a best score of 90 and two half-centuries.

Overall in his Ranji career, Kohli has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 50.77, with five centuries and six fifties in 23 matches.