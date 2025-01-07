UAE's IPL-style ILT20 ropes in legendary Australian umpire Simon Taufel

Simon Taufel of Australia. — AFP file

Australian umpire Simon Taufel, widely regarded as one of the best in the history of the sport, returns to lead the DP World ILT20 Season 3 match officials panel.

Taufel will be joined by Roshan Mahanama as the pair serve as match referees for the region’s most exciting T20 tournament. Notably, Taufel’s association with the DP World ILT20 extends into its third season.

Renowned for officiating historic matches such as the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final and the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup final, Taufel will also perform duties as an umpire for the opening match of the season (11 January) that will feature Dubai Capitals and reigning champions MI Emirates in a rematch of Season 2’s final.

The season opener will also be umpired by Shiju Mannil while Leslie Reifer and Bismillah Ian Shinwari will officiate as third and fourth umpires respectively with Mahanama as the match referee.

During the tournament, ICC umpire coach Dennis Burns would deliver coaching and upskilling sessions to the UAE umpires.

"I am thrilled to return to the DP World ILT20 for its third season. This league has set a benchmark for T20 tournaments worldwide, not only for the opportunities it provides international and local players but also for match officials in the region to officiate in a tournament that upholds the highest standards," said Taufel. “It’s a privilege to work alongside such a talented group of umpires and contribute to the growth of the game in the UAE." The DP World ILT20 Season 3 will be launched with a grand opening ceremony which will be headlined by performances from Bollywood superstars Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Sonam Bajwa who are set to captivate the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium on January 11. The ceremony will begin at 6pm local time and will be broadcast live through the Zee Network and its syndication partners on linear and digital platforms. The first ball of the season will be delivered at 7:15pm local time with the defending champions MI Emirates taking on hosts Dubai Capitals in a rematch of last year’s grand finale.