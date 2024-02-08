UAE's Etihad Airways now official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings

Ammouta confident that the landmark achievement of reaching the semifinals can spark something longer lasting for football in the country
Etihad Airways is now the official sponsor of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the UAE national airline announced on Thursday.
The 'unveiling event' was held at Kalaivanar Arangam, in the presence of team officials and CSK players, who joined Etihad cabin crew onstage wearing their new jerseys displaying on the back the airline’s logo.
The Etihad - CSK partnership comes on the heels of Etihad's announcement of superstar Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador – combining cricket and Bollywood glamour.
Arik De, chief revenue officer at Etihad Airways, said, "Today marks the start of an extraordinary journey as we welcome the Chennai Super Kings to our sports portfolio. Cricket's global resonance unites diverse communities, reflecting the shared values of Etihad and Chennai Super Kings."
“Our collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it's a celebration of a shared ethos, a testament to the collective spirit of Etihad and the Chennai Super Kings… We anticipate not only creating unforgettable moments for fans and travellers but also forging a powerful connection that transcends boundaries and elevates the spirit of the game to new heights,” De added.
CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said: “The Etihad - Chennai Super Kings partnership promises to deliver a series of exciting initiatives, engaging activations, and unique fan experiences throughout the cricketing season. Stay tuned as we embark on a journey to redefine the dynamics of sports sponsorships and leave an indelible mark on the world stage.”
Etihad provides a total of 165 weekly flights to 10 Indian cities, connecting Indian passengers to more than 70 destinations worldwide. Recently the airline launched two new routes to Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, and also increased Mumbai and Delhi frequencies from two flights to four flights per day.
