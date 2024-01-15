UAE youngster Mohamed Nafees shines in Sri Lanka

Mohamed Nafees (centre) and Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya (fourth left) at the awards ceremony in Colombo. — Supplied photo

Published: Mon 15 Jan 2024, 11:54 AM

Mohamed Nafees, a young cricketer from the UAE who plays for Desert Cub in Sharjah, emerged as the Player of the Tournament in the U-15 age category at the ICCA International Tournament in Colombo, a press release said.

Showcasing his superb all-around skills, Nafees scored 436 runs, including a double century, half-century, and century in the tournament.

He also took 10 wickets, with a career-best six wickets against Zimbabwe.

Nafees was felicitated by Sri Lankan Sports Minister Harin Fernando in Colombo after his magnificent performance in the tournament.

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya, former Lankan players Siddath Wettamuni and Dammika Prasad were also present at the awards ceremony in Colombo.

