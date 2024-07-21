UAE women's cricket team has the potential to qualify for World Cup, says Chaya Mughal

Pogacar retained a 3min 11sec lead on Vingegaard as the peloton rolled gently over the finish line at Barcelonnette
The UAE may have suffered their second straight defeat in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka on Sunday, but the 78-run loss to a star-studded Indian team can never eclipse the progress women’s cricket has made in a short period.
Esha Oza’s team came tantalisingly close to qualifying for the Women’s T20 Cup early this year. The 2024 edition of the Women’s Asia Cup is their second straight appearance at the continental showpiece.
This is a remarkable achievement for a country where putting together a team of female cricketers was once more challenging than drawing the cricket-bad Indians to baseball.
Chaya Mughal, the team’s former captain who is now the Women’s Development Cricket Officer in the Emirates Cricket Board, has seen it all.
A former domestic cricketer in India, Mughal had no idea of cricket’s existence in the UAE when she landed here for a job in 2010.
The all-rounder went on to lead the national team before retiring to take up the new role of developing the sport at the grassroots level.
It’s the effort taken by her team and the cricket board that has resulted in a prestigious award, the ICC Associate Member Women's Performance of the Year award for their dominant display in the qualifying tournament for the ongoing Asia Cup.
Mughal, in an interview with Khaleej Times, said the prospects are alluring for the UAE women’s cricket team which has taken giant strides at associate level.
Q. Congratulations on the ICC award. What does it mean to women’s cricket in the UAE?
Winning such prestigious awards is always a special achievement, and receiving this award, especially for performance, is truly gratifying. It signifies that we are making progress in the right direction. The collective efforts of management, development, and the team have been aligned towards a common goal, resulting in a positive impact overall. The growth of cricket in the UAE is undoubtedly thriving, and this success holds significant importance for all of us.
Q. The women’s cricket team has made great progress in the last three to four years. What do you think is the secret to this amazing progress?
The UAE women's cricket team has undeniably shown consistent progress in recent years, and the primary factor behind this is hard work. There are no hidden secrets other than dedication and effort. The increasing number of girls actively participating at the grassroots level is a testament to this progress, with approximately 400-500 young girls regularly engaging in training sessions. This significant participation has had a profound impact on the team's performance. The promising depth of talent in the upcoming bench strength provides the national team with the confidence to play freely. Additionally, credit must be given to the coaches and players for their relentless efforts both on and off the field. It is their dedication in implementing strategic plans and translating them into successful performances on the field that truly drives the team's success.
Q. What are the changes you have seen at the grassroots levels since you took up the new role in the Emirates Cricket Board?
The implementation of the "Get into Cricket" programme for girls has yielded significant positive changes at the grassroots level. Over the past few years, this initiative has proven to be highly successful, offering two weekly free sessions in easily accessible locations in Dubai and Sharjah. Last year the programme successfully attracted and developed a cohort of 300-400 young female cricketers in the UAE, who have actively participated in six tournaments and a junior indoor world championship. Additionally, free clinics have been conducted in 35-40 schools in Dubai and Sharjah, effectively promoting the sport and engaging young talents. Furthermore, the programme has established girls' cricket school teams in approximately 10-12 schools across Dubai and Sharjah, underscoring its success in fostering interest and participation in cricket among young girls. Noteworthy outcomes include the elevation of three players to the senior national side, with around 7-8 players securing spots in the national camp. These achievements serve as a testament to the programme's efficacy in nurturing talent and facilitating growth within the sport. The positive impact of the programme is evident in its ability to inspire other girls to pursue cricket, demonstrating the potential for recognition and success in this field. I am delighted and gratified to witness an increasing number of girls embracing a sport that holds a special place in my heart.
Q. Now that more young girls are playing cricket in the UAE, do you see a possibility that in five or 10 years the UAE can qualify for a World Cup?
It is difficult to provide an exact timeframe, but with strategic planning, dedicated resources, and continuous support, the UAE women's team has the potential to progress and aim for qualification in the upcoming years. With the focus on nurturing talent, providing growth opportunities, and cultivating a competitive atmosphere, I believe the team's prospects for World Cup qualification are on the horizon.
