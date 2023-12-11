UAE stun Sri Lanka in Under-19 Asia Cup

Published: Mon 11 Dec 2023, 5:00 PM

In a major upset, the UAE stunned Sri Lanka, a Test-playing country, with a thrilling two-wicket victory in their Under-19 Asia Cup Group B game on Monday.

After restricting Sri Lanka to 220 for nine in 50 overs in Dubai, the UAE reached home in 48.2 overs, losing eight wickets.

(More to follow)