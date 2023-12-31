UAE stun Afghanistan, win second T20 match in Sharjah

Published: Sun 31 Dec 2023, 9:49 PM

Less than four months after beating New Zealand in a T20 International, the UAE have done it again.

The national cricket team beat Afghanistan, a Test-playing nation, in the second match of the three-match T20 series, by 11 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Having lost the first match of the series by 72 runs, UAE bounced back with a magnificent performance to beat the Afghans.

The home team, after winning the toss, made 166 for seven, thanks to 22-year-old opener Aryan Lakra's 63 not out off 42 balls and skipper Muhammad Waseem 32-ball 52.

Waseem's team then defended the total in a thrilling finish as the Afghans were all out for the 155 in the final over.

The margin of defeat could have been bigger for Afghanistan if not for a late onslaught from veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (47 off 27 balls) who was the last batsman to fall.

For the UAE, 19-year-old pacer Ali Naseer (4-1-24-4) and Muhammad Jawadullah (4-0-26-4), the 24-year-old new-ball bowler, were the heroes with the ball as they shared eight wickets between them.

The series decider will be played on January 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

