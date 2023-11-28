UAE pacer Zahoor Khan outshines Trent Boult at Abu Dhabi T10

Zahoor Khan of Deccan Gladiators celebrates after taking a wicket. — Abu Dhabi T10

Published: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 9:39 PM Last updated: Tue 28 Nov 2023, 9:40 PM

UAE pace bowler Zahoor Khan outshone his illustrious teammate Trent Boult as he struck vital blows to help defending champions Deccan Gladiators make the perfect start in the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 on Tuesday.

The Gladiators beat New York Strikers by 22 runs in the opening match of the tournament at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, the Gladiator made 118 for eight in 10 overs, thanks to a magnificent 33-ball 68 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

While wickets kept falling at regular intervals at one end, Kohler-Cadmore, the 29-year-old English opener, remained unbeaten and hit four fours and six sixes in his knock.

Chamika Karunaratne (3/25) was the most successful bowler for the Strikers.

In reply, New York Strikers managed to score only 96 for six in 10 overs.

Zahoor (2/12) was brilliant with the ball for the Gladiators, dismissing Kusal Perera, the dangerous Sri Lankan opener, in the third over of the innings before claiming the big wicket of Kieron Pollard.

Boult, who helped New Zealand reach the World Cup semifinal in India, returned with figures of 1/22 in two overs.

Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor’s UAE captain, top-scored for the Strikers with 26.