UAE: ICC announces accessibly priced tickets for Women's T20 World Cup

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice (sixth from left) at the press conference in Dubai. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 5:28 PM Last updated: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 5:29 PM

The International Cricket Council announced accessibly priced match tickets starting from just Dh 5 and free entry for those under 18, as part of an initiative to leave a legacy of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, the first global women’s cricket event to be held in the UAE.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice, who made the announcement at a media conference that he addressed along with Emirates Cricket Board’s (ECB) Board Member Zayed Abbas, also praised the UAE as a venue.

“One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity. It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and under 18s will go free," said Allardice, who thanked the ECB for hosting the tournament after it was moved from Bangladesh.

“We will also be working with the ECB and the Dubai Sports Council on the legacy of the event. We will be holding festivals to give more than 500 girls the chance to get involved in the game and have a fun first experience of cricket.

“I would like to thank the ECB and our friends at the Dubai Sports Council as well as the teams at the Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium for their extraordinary efforts,” added Allardice,

ECB Board Member Zayed Abbas said they were looking forward to working closely with the ICC and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

“The Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to stage the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. The Emirates Cricket Board has rich experience and the proven pedigree of hosting top-class cricket, and we are once again ready to deliver another world-class event," Abbas said.

“The tournament will see the best women cricketers from around the world compete for the biggest prize in the T20 format. We are set to witness thrilling contests and brilliant individual and team performances in Dubai and Sharjah during the course of the event.