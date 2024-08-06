UAE could host women's T20 World Cup amid Bangladesh turmoil

Imane Khelif, together with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, are in the eye of a storm after it emerged they failed gender eligibility tests in 2023
The International Cricket Council (ICC) could shift this year's women's T20 World Cup from Bangladesh, which has been hit by anti-government agitations over the last few weeks.
UAE, Sri Lanka and India are among the venues shortlisted as back-ups in case the tournament is shifted, as per ESPNCricinfo.
Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigning from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation in the wake of mounting protests in Dhaka. It is not clear if the Bangladeshi Prime Minister will stay in Delhi or move to another location.
Meanwhile, in Dhaka, the leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge.
The women's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 3 to 20 this year but ICC is preparing a list of back-up, alternate venues.
An ICC official said on Monday that the governing body of cricket worldwide is monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and all options regarding venues are being kept open.
"The ICC is closely monitoring developments in coordination with the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB], their security agencies and our own independent security consultants. Our priority is the safety and well-being of all participants," said a statement from ICC, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.
Following the developments on Monday, the government of at least three nations, Australia, England and India, which will be participating in the tournament, have issued travel advisories to their citizens and urged them against visiting Bangladesh.
ALSO READ:
Imane Khelif, together with Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting, are in the eye of a storm after it emerged they failed gender eligibility tests in 2023
Al Marzouqi, a silver medallist at the Asian Games in China last year, made just one error as his finished his round in 79.56 seconds
The lanky Dane became the first man to retain his Olympic men's singles title since Chinese great Lin Dan, who won in 2008 and 2012
Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, admitted that exhaustion had started to set in on the final day of a gruelling competition
Lyles has frequently complained of track and field's low profile in the United States, where the NBA, NFL and baseball dominate the sporting landscape
In a historic two gold medals in two consecutive days, Carlos Edriel Yulo of the Philippines won the men's vault event in Paris on Sunday
These teenage gymnasts have been representing the UAE in international events — soon, they hope to raise the Philippine flag, too
The 22-year-old An is the dominant force in women's badminton and won eight titles on badminton's world tour last year