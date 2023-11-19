Travis Head joins elite World Cup final hundred club

The amputee dedicates the win at the at Jumeirah Golf Estates to his late father who he lost last year just before the tournament
Australia's Travis Head became just the seventh batsman to score a hundred in a World Cup final when he achieved the feat against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
The opener's 137 sealed a record-extending sixth World Cup title for his side in a comprehensive six-wicket defeat of an India team who had won all 10 of their previous games at the tournament.
Head's hundred was also the third by an Australian in a World Cup final following match-winning efforts of 140 not out by Ricky Ponting in 2003 and Adam Gilchrist's 149 four years later.
Below AFP Sport lists all the hundreds scored in a World Cup final.
Hundreds in a World Cup final (score, batsman, team, opponent, venue, year):
149 - Adam Gilchrist, Australia v Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007
140 not out - Ricky Ponting, Australia v India, Johannesburg, 2003
138 not out - Vivian Richards, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1979
137- Travis Head, Australia v India, Ahmedabad, 2023
107 not out - Aravinda de Silva, Sri Lanka v Australia, Lahore, 1996
103 not out - Mahela Jayawardene, Sri Lanka v India, Mumbai, 2011
102 - Clive Lloyd, West Indies v England, Lord's, 1975
Jaywardene's century is the only World Cup final hundred to have been made in a losing cause
