These young Kashmiri girls dreaming to play for India

The growing popularity of women's cricket in India has added to the motivation level of young girls from Kashmir

Women's cricket has gained a foothold in Kashmir. — PTI

By PTI Published: Tue 1 Aug 2023, 12:31 AM

The Skill Specific Camp for women players conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has attracted a clutch of cricketers from the valley and the participants hoped that they can scale bigger heights in the future.

The marked growth in popularity of women's cricket and the success of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) have added to the motivation level of these girls from remote areas such as Kulgam and Shopian.

Mariya Noor from Kulgam is one of the hopefuls.

"We are here for the camp followed by the T20 trials. The JKCA has provided us with excellent facilities. We will give our best to secure a spot in the J&K and the national team," Noor said.

"Representing Jammu and Kashmir on the national stage will instil confidence in us to play for India. I will play for India one day," Noor added, while crediting her family for the support.

The JKCA camp was monitored by Brig (Retd) Anil Gupta, the sub-committee member, and it touched players from various age groups -- U-19, U-23 and the senior category.

Surabhi Dadheechi, a BCCI Level 1 coach and a major driving force of the camp, said the talent hunt is an integral part of finding new players from the region.

"JKCA has meticulously planned 30 camps for senior and junior women cricketers, out of which thirteen have already been completed. The trials for T20 matches are on, while 17 more camps will be held in the coming days to harness the abundant talent from the region," said Dadheechi.

She was excited to see the response from players across the region such as Rajouri, Poonch, Doda, Kupwara, Bijbehara while giving a glimpse into the camp.

"We have been conducting matches and specialised training sessions to cultivate the skills in these girls. This collective effort by JKCA aims to transform these talented girls into future women cricketers who can shine on national and even on international platforms," said Dadheechi.

Tahseena, who hails from Anantnag district of South Kashmir, is one of them, and she is fuelled by the passion for cricket.

"Participating in the T20 trials is a chance to showcase our talent and, hopefully, we will get a chance to represent India. I have always dreamed of playing for India. I will make it happen. My family has wholeheartedly supported me. We have also received full support from the JKCA. They have provided us with the best of facilities," she said.

Chetan Dhingra, the head coach of these camps, was also impressed with the dedication of the players.

"We are conducting regular skill camps and we train the girls from 8 am to 6 pm daily. The facilities provided by JKCA are top-notch, and we are hopeful to see these girls shine in the WPL and ultimately represent the nation," said Dhingra.

Sonali and Sheetal Devi, the two young cricketers who are sharpening their skills in the camp, shared their dreams.

Sonali, who is coming from Udhampur, hoped that giving a good account of herself here will eventually open the door to the WPL and to the Indian team.

Sheetal, who hails from the border district of Samba, said: "I have come here to take part in a T20 camp and trials. I am currently playing with the seniors and Under-19. My dream is to represent the country," she said.

