Teenage prodigy named in South Africa T20 squad for Windies series

Mumbai Indians' Kwena Maphaka celebrates after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal during the Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on April 1, 2024. — AFP

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:16 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 2:17 PM

Teenage fast bowler Kwena Maphaka and all-rounder Jason Smith have been called up to South Africa’s Twenty20 squad for the first time for a three-match series in the West Indies, Cricket South Africa announced on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Maphaka was named player of the tournament at this year’s under-19 World Cup in South Africa and later landed a contract in the Indian Premier League while hard-hitting middle-order batter Smith impressed with both his batting and bowling in domestic T20 competition.

The 15-man South African side return to the Caribbean after finishing runners-up to India at the T20 World Cup in June but with a changed squad that is without several key players.

"Several players were not considered for this series due to either injury, being in a conditioning block that is related to workload management, or their participation in ongoing T20 leagues," said coach Rob Walter.

"This tour allows us to continue developing our player pool whilst maintaining the core of experienced players. It will also expose our emerging talent to quality international opposition, similar to the last time we played against the West Indies in May.