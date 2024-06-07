T20 World Cup: USA stun Pakistan in Super Over thriller

USA bowler Saurabh Netravalkar celebrates the historic win. — X

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 12:21 AM

The United States beat Pakistan in the T20 World Cup after their Group A match went to a thrilling Super Over finish in Dallas on Thursday.

Both teams made 159 in their regulation 20 overs, with non-Test nation the United States then setting Pakistan 19 to win in the Super Over.

Pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13-1 in reply.

Pakistan were restricted to 159-7, with India-born left-arm paceman Netravalkar taking a miserly 2-18, after being sent into bat in their first match of the tournament.

The United States innings ended in dramatic fashion when Nitish Kumar hit a four off a last-ball full toss from Haris Rauf as the tournament co-hosts, who beat Canada in their opening match, finished on 159-3.

Pakistan veteran Mohammad Amir was entrusted with the Super Over but bowled several wides with panic fielding, that led to wild overthrows, also helping the United States score 18 runs.