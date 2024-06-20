T20 World Cup: Salt hails Pollard's impact on England team

More than 5,000 people died in France as a result of searing summer heat last year
England batter Phil Salt showered praise on team's batting consultant Kieron Pollard after a crucial Super Eights win over West Indies in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday.
Salt was named player-of-the-match for his blistering knock of 87 runs (47 balls, 7 fours and 5 sixes) in England's eight-wicket win at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium
Speaking after the match, Salt said Pollard had added a lot of value to the England squad.
"Pollard's brought a lot to the group but I'd say that the most valuable thing I've taken so far (from him) is constructing that run chase. We've spoken a lot about taking eight runs from one side and to take 12 from the other and that's 200 (runs)," Salt was quoted by ICC as saying.
After restricting the West Indies to 180 runs with superb death bowling, England's openers got the team off to a strong start with a 67-run opening stand.
Following the dismissals of captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow and Salt stitched a partnership for 97 runs off 44 balls to win the match.
But Salt said putting up a performance like that wasn't easy against a talented West Indies team.
"It sounds so simple to say it but putting that into action there wasn't really," he said.
"After a point in time out there, I knew I slowed down. I knew I hadn't got much strike but I knew that If I just get through that period, then we're going to be in a good position and I can have a good dip, a good calculated risk at the seamers."
Salt further added that the win against West Indies gave them the confidence and momentum that will push them in the right direction.
"Yes, I feel like in tournament cricket, you need a bit of confidence and momentum at the right time and you need it to keep building. So, to get a win against the hosts gives us the first push in that direction," he said.
In their next Super Eights match, England will take on South Africa on Friday.
