T20 World Cup: Kohli half-century guides India to 176 for seven

South Africa are still without a major global title with just the 1998 Champions Trophy to show for all their endeavours
Virat Kohli scored a fighting half-century (76 off 59 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) as India overcame early setbacks to post 176 for seven in the T20 World Cup final against South Africa on Saturday.
India, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were reduced to 34 for three in the fifth over as skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3) fell early.
But Kohli and Axar Patel (47 off 31 balls) revived India's hopes with their fine partnership as Shivam Dube (27 off 16 balls) also produced a crucial cameo.
For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj (3-0-23-2) and Anrich Nortje (4-0-26-2) took two wickets each.
India's 176 is the highest total in a T20 World Cup final by a team batting first.
On this ground in Bridgetown, Barbados, the highest target successfully chased in a day T20 is 173.
South Africa are still without a major global title with just the 1998 Champions Trophy to show for all their endeavours
The Englishman ended a three-and-a-half-year trophy drought to lead his Legion XIII team to victory
Twelve players from each side will make up the teams that compete in the four-day, match-play competition
The victory earned the Italian a place at next month’s Open Championship alongside Dean, who edged out Kinhult for the second spot
Migliozzi, Manassero set to tee-off as the DP World Tour rolls onto week 25 of 44 in the season-long Race to Dubai
‘I hope to showcase all the facilities including the CH3 Academy that is producing a lot of talent for UAE golfers,’ she says
The event was an ideal preparation for the team ahead of the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Greece
Brazil will be the first South American team to join the SailGP league