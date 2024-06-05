T20 World Cup: Indian captain Rohit plays down injury scare

India captain Rohit Sharma. — X

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 11:22 PM

India captain Rohit Sharma allayed fears about an arm injury after making 52 before retiring hurt as his side thrashed Ireland by eight wickets in the teams' T20 World Cup opener in New York on Wednesday.

India only required 97 to win after a dominant display by their bowling attack, with left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh striking twice in the third over to reduce Ireland to 9-2 after Rohit won the toss.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya took two wickets in two balls on his way to 3-27 and Jasprit Bumrah, the player of the match, 2-6.

"Just a little sore," said Rohit at the presentation ceremony. "New ground, new venue, wanted to see what's it like to play on. I don't think the pitch settled down, there was enough there for the bowlers."

Meanwhile, Rohit completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup.

The India skipper achieved the milestone against Ireland on Wednesday. He slammed four fours and three sixes during the knock.