T20 World Cup: India-England semifinal to start at 7.45pm UAE time

The Englishman ended a three-and-a-half-year trophy drought to lead his Legion XIII team to victory
The crucial T20 World Cup semifinal between India and England in Guyana on Thursday will start at 7.45pm UAE time following a rain delay and a wet outfield. Despite the delay, no overs were lost and it will be a full game.
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl.
Wednesday's first semifinal in Trinidad, in which South Africa hammered Afghanistan by nine wickets, had a reserve day set aside in the event of rain.
But the England vs India game, taking place during a traditionally wet period of the year, has only 250 minutes of extra time set aside to ensure a result.
A 10 overs-per-side match is required for a result in the knockout stage. But if the game is washed out, India will play South Africa in Saturday's final in Barbados as a result of topping their Super Eights group.
India have to yet lose a match at the 20-over tournament but the only Test side that England have defeated on their way to the last four are co-hosts the West Indies.
Thursday's match is a repeat of the 2022 semifinal in Adelaide, where England hammered India by 10 wickets before defeating Pakistan in the final.
