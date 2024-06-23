T20 World Cup: How Afghanistan can qualify for the semifinals

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (right) celebrate his team's win over Australia. — AFP

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 5:59 PM

Afghanistan's stunning 21-run win over mighty Australia has now left millions of fans in the war-ravaged country dreaming of a semifinal appearance at the T20 World Cup.

With two points from two matches in Super Eights, the Afghans are currently in third place in Group A, behind leaders India (four points from two matches) and second-placed Australia (two points from two matches) who have a better net run rate.

For Afghanistan to reach the semifinals, they have to beat Bangladesh in their final Super Eights game on Wednesday (Tuesday 4:30 am UAE Time) and hope that India beat Australia.

In that scenario, India will finish with six points and Afghanistan will take the second spot with four.

But if India lose to Australia by one run, Afghanistan will need to beat Bangladesh by at least 36 runs, according to cricinfo.

"If Australia win a run-chase off the last ball, Afghanistan will have to win their game in 15.4 overs or sooner (assuming first-innings scores of 160)," cricinfo wrote.

Afghanistan's big advantage is that they will play the second match on Monday, so they will know exactly what they need to do if Australia beat India.

But if India win, then a simple victory would be enough for Afghanistan to make their first ever appearance in a World Cup.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan can finally look forward to sleeping better after Saturday's T20 World Cup win avenged last year's loss to Australia in the 50-overs version.

Cramped-up Glenn Maxwell's incredible double-century helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in November, leading to Afghanistan falling just short of qualifying for the semifinals.

But a 21-run win in Kingstown, Afghanistan's first in the Super Eight stage, has reignited their hopes of making history by qualifying for a World Cup semi for the first time.

"I can sleep better now, I think," Rashid told reporters. "That game kept coming in my mind ... Maxi, the way he played that night, took the game away from us and I didn't sleep the whole night.