T20 World Cup: How Afghanistan can qualify for the semifinals

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz (right) celebrate his team's win over Australia. — AFP
Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 5:59 PM
Afghanistan's stunning 21-run win over mighty Australia has now left millions of fans in the war-ravaged country dreaming of a semifinal appearance at the T20 World Cup.
With two points from two matches in Super Eights, the Afghans are currently in third place in Group A, behind leaders India (four points from two matches) and second-placed Australia (two points from two matches) who have a better net run rate.
For Afghanistan to reach the semifinals, they have to beat Bangladesh in their final Super Eights game on Wednesday (Tuesday 4:30 am UAE Time) and hope that India beat Australia.
In that scenario, India will finish with six points and Afghanistan will take the second spot with four.
But if India lose to Australia by one run, Afghanistan will need to beat Bangladesh by at least 36 runs, according to cricinfo.
"If Australia win a run-chase off the last ball, Afghanistan will have to win their game in 15.4 overs or sooner (assuming first-innings scores of 160)," cricinfo wrote.
Afghanistan's big advantage is that they will play the second match on Monday, so they will know exactly what they need to do if Australia beat India.
But if India win, then a simple victory would be enough for Afghanistan to make their first ever appearance in a World Cup.
Meanwhile, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan can finally look forward to sleeping better after Saturday's T20 World Cup win avenged last year's loss to Australia in the 50-overs version.
Cramped-up Glenn Maxwell's incredible double-century helped Australia snatch victory from the jaws of defeat in November, leading to Afghanistan falling just short of qualifying for the semifinals.
But a 21-run win in Kingstown, Afghanistan's first in the Super Eight stage, has reignited their hopes of making history by qualifying for a World Cup semi for the first time.
"I can sleep better now, I think," Rashid told reporters. "That game kept coming in my mind ... Maxi, the way he played that night, took the game away from us and I didn't sleep the whole night.
"Tonight, because of the happiness I won't be able to sleep. That's how happy the whole team is and the whole country is. It's a massive win for us, as a team, as a nation.
"Cricket is the only source of happiness back home, we all know that. And I feel like we are so lucky to be here giving happiness to the people back home."
Australia are now facing a must-win game against India on Monday.
"Yes, tonight we had an off night but I guess there's also a positive in the fact that in 36 hours we go again," Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said. "It's a big game, it will be against India obviously and it's a must-win game.
"I think if you look back at the short history of this team, I know for a fact that it brings out the best in our guys, so the boys will certainly be up and about for it." (With inputs from Reuters)
