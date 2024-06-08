T20 World Cup: Hossain helps Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka

Despite delivering some solid performance the UAE trio fell short of stamping their ticket for golf’s third Major at Pinehurst
Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain took three for 22 on Friday to help restrict Sri Lanka to 124 for nine in their group D match in Dallas and propel his team to a two-wicket victory in a thrilling start to their Twenty20 World Cup campaign.
Hossain, who was named player of the match, had an opportunity to secure a hat trick after taking wickets with consecutive balls but could not capture the final wicket.
"I tried my best. I tried to bowl it as normal," he said.
In reply, Bangladesh reached 125 for eight with Towhid Hridoy top scoring with 40 from 20 balls to win with an over to spare.
Fast bowler Nuwan Thushara took two late wickets to leave Bangladesh still to get 12 runs to go with only two wickets remaining, but the seasoned Mahmudullah (16 not out) steered his team to victory from the last ball of the 19th over.
"Everybody's body language was great, we gave 130%," said Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto.
"I think they bowled really well but on a wicket like this we should have won this easily."
