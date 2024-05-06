T20 World Cup: After terror threat reports, ICC assures 'appropriate plans in place'

Alsuwaidi bagged a second gold for the Emirates in the Adults Male -56 Kg category as Thailand topped the medal table on day one
Following reports that Cricket West Indies had received an alleged terror threat to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council has responded. The ICC has announced that they have taken steps to mitigate any risks associated with the hosting of the marquee event.
The tournament will start on June 1 and will be played in different venues in the USA and the Caribbean.
"We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," ICC said in an official statement.
The Cricket West Indies also spoke about the terror threats.
"We want to assure all stakeholders that the safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place," Cricket West Indies said.
ALSO READ:
Alsuwaidi bagged a second gold for the Emirates in the Adults Male -56 Kg category as Thailand topped the medal table on day one
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk is among a quartet of players tied in the runner-up spot as Smash GC leads Team Event by one shot
Television series on Formula One, golf and tennis have proved very popular and the World Athletics president hopes it will be the same for track & field
The Slovenian leader of the powerful UAE Emirates team is the hottest favourite to start a Grand Tour for years
The 33-year-old last played for New Zealand in 2018 and debuted for his adopted country in the home T20 series against Canada last month
The Cameroonian is the first ever refugee boxer in the team's short history to have qualified for the Games purely through her ability
The Bedfordshire-based Hatters remain in the Premier League's relegation zone after Friday's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road
The Dutch ace beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take pole position for the sprint race