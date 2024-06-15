E-Paper

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman ruled out due to injury

He has been replaced by opening batter Hazratullah Zazai

By ANI

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Photo: AFP file
Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 6:44 PM

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will miss the remainder of ICC T20 World Cup due to recurrence of a finger injury that kept him out of action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Mujeeb played in the opening clash of Afghanistan against Uganda but has not played since due to a sprain in index finger of his bowling hand, according to media reports.


Rahman has been replaced by opening batter Hazratullah Zazai, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, following approval from their event technical committee just after Afghanistan's win over Papua New Guinea.

Zazai, though not a like-for-like replacement for Mujeeb, will be a huge boost to Afghan's batting line-up. He has not played a T20I since February this year but featured in the 2021 and 2022 editions of T20 World Cup. He also holds team's second-highest individual score in men's T20I cricket.

Afghanistan secured their spot in the Super Eight stage by beating PNG and will face West Indies in their final group game on Monday in Saint Lucia.

