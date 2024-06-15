T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman ruled out due to injury

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 15 Jun 2024, 6:44 PM

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will miss the remainder of ICC T20 World Cup due to recurrence of a finger injury that kept him out of action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Mujeeb played in the opening clash of Afghanistan against Uganda but has not played since due to a sprain in index finger of his bowling hand, according to media reports.

Rahman has been replaced by opening batter Hazratullah Zazai, as confirmed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday, following approval from their event technical committee just after Afghanistan's win over Papua New Guinea.

