T20: Hardik Pandya slams batsmen after India's defeat to West Indies

Sanju Samson of India is stumped by Nicholas Pooran during the second T20I. — AFP

By PTI Published: Mon 7 Aug 2023, 12:01 AM

Not pleased with his team's display with the willow, India skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday said batters have to take more responsibility going forward.

India put up another underwhelming batting display as they could manage only 152/7 in the second T20I against the West Indies, which the hosts won by two wickets.

The total was only a touch better than the 145/9 they managed in the first game.

"If I am being honest that was a not a pleasing batting performance. The wickets were falling and the track was on the slower side. We could have batted better. 160 plus or 170 would have been a good total.

"Batters need to take more responsibility," Hardik said at the post-match presentation.

India trail the five-match series 0-2 with the likes of Shubaman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson failing to score runs.

"With the current combination we have we will have to trust our top seven batters to come good and hope the bowlers win you games. We have to find ways to make sure we have the right balance, but at the same time, batters need to take more responsibility."

Tilak Varma has looked at ease, playing in his debut series as he scored the bulk of the runs for India.

"The way he has been batting, that is something we are looking at. A left-hander at No. 4 gives us a right-left combination throughout. The youngsters are coming with confidence and fearlessness."

West Indies skipper Rovman Powell was delighted with the win.

"It's a very good position to be in. Hopefully we can keep winning. We always knew it was going to come down to how we batted against spin. Shows cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties."

On shuffling his bowlers throughout the innings, he said: "I realised that whenever batters go at the bowlers, they don't go at the first over. So I tried to eliminate that and gave my bowlers one-over spells, especially fast bowlers because it is very hot."

