Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension: Sports minister

Named after the late EGF Order of Merit champion the prize is presented to the most outstanding Under-18 player of the UAE Scratch Golf League each season
Sri Lanka will appeal over its suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC), sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe said on Saturday, following the national team's dismal World Cup performance.
The ICC, the sport's governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) membership with immediate effect on Friday, citing government interference in cricket in the country.
Sri Lanka's ministry of sport moved to dismiss the SLC board and replace it with an interim committee in the wake of the country's poor World Cup performance, but the country's Court of Appeal has put that move on hold.
In addition, the parliament in Colombo last Thursday unanimously adopted a proposal to remove the SLC leadership.
Speaking on Saturday, Ranasinghe denied that there was political interference in the running of Sri Lankan cricket, however, and said the ICC move had been made without any consultation.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"This is not the way. When ICC or any other body apply a ban they have a long procedure .. but this was a surprise, and it is not ethical," Ranasinghe told reporters.
"How can they condemn our country like this?"
SLC officials separately denied corruption allegations and said they would work with Ranasinghe to get the ICC suspension lifted.
Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup. They sit ninth in the 10-team standings and are out of the competition.
Following the resignation of SLC secretary Mohan de Silva and the sacking of the board, Ranasinghe said he had replaced them with an interim committee chaired by World Cup-winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.
But ousted SLC President Shammi Silva went to court to fight the dismissal and has been granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.
ALSO READ:
Named after the late EGF Order of Merit champion the prize is presented to the most outstanding Under-18 player of the UAE Scratch Golf League each season
Classes will feature golf games, skill challenges, and mental resilience tools to assist students in mastering a new sport
Sport’s governing body in the UAE focused on attracting more youngsters to golf in the new year
Dubai’s Adrian Meronk one shot back after round one at the DP World Tour's penultimate tournament of this season
The individual Gross Division was won by 15-year-old Zurich Kanokpornvasin
The 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will continue until November 10
The 20-year-old student edged Dutton by one shot in well-contests EGF Men’s Order of Merit qualifier
Xavier, Lee, Kim and Bouigue win their respective categories at the Majlis Championship Course