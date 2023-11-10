UAE

Sri Lanka Cricket suspended by ICC board over political interference

The conditions of the suspension will be decided in due course, the governing body said

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 8:14 PM

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board has suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership of the ICC with immediate effect, the governing body announced on Friday.

The ICC Board met on Friday and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member, in particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka, it said in a statement.

The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course, it added.

The ICC board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member," cricket's governing body said.

The terms of the suspension will be decided at the next ICC board meeting.

The ICC said Sri Lanka had, broken "the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration".

Sri Lanka has only won two of their nine games at the World Cup and are ninth in the table.

