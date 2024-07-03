Special flight to ferry T20 World Cup champions India home

The 'extremely dangerous' storm is expected to bring life-threatening winds and flash flooding in the Caribbean's Windward Islands
A special flight of Air India on Wednesday landed at Barbados Airport to ferry home the T20 cricket World Cup champions India who have been stranded in West Indies due to airport shutdown in the wake of Hurricane Beryl.
The Rohit-Sharma-led team is expected to land in Delhi on Thursday. Ahead of their departure, the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video of the World Cup Trophy that India bagged with their win against South Africa. "It's coming home" posted BCCI alongside the video.
The special charted flight, arranged by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, will also be carrying members of Indian media who went to cover the tournament but got stranded due to the hurricane.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Just hours after their T20 World Cup win, the Men in Blue were forced to stay confined inside their hotel rooms as the hurricane made landfall in Barbados on Sunday and a curfew was imposed for the safety of people. Electricity and water supply were also affected.
ALSO READ:
The 'extremely dangerous' storm is expected to bring life-threatening winds and flash flooding in the Caribbean's Windward Islands
Pogacar will be hoping not to fade over the three weeks of the race after riding the Giro in May
The final match of the marquee event was Dravid's last game for the Men in Blue as their head coach
India beat South Africa to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final
The newly-turned professional will tee off alongside several Indian stars at the Royal Dar Es Salam Red Course next month
Following the success of the first edition in Dubai, the league aims to unite the world's top chess players in one of the most historic cities
The Slovenian is one of the favourites for this year's race which gets underway in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday
The Former Indian cricket captain says he is looking forward to spending more time with his golfing friends and playing more