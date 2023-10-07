South Africa's Markram scores fastest World Cup century

The Australian beats team-mate Lando Norris by 0.082 seconds as Max Verstappen third as he closes on another F1 title
South Africa's Aiden Markram on Saturday smashed the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.
Markram beat the old record of 50 deliveries it took Ireland's Kevin O'Brien to score a hundred against England at Bengaluru at the 2011 World Cup.
Markram hit 14 fours and three sixes in his record-setting blitz.
The cuntry's overall jiu-jitsu medal count at China now stands at an impressive 10 medals, including four gold, three silver, and three bronze
American becomes the most decorated gymnast with a total of 34 world and Olympic medals, more than any other gymnast, male or female
Tottenham record sixth win in eight league games this season
The winners won on a back-nine countback from Michael Walsh (9) and Jonathan Duggan (2) with five teams all within one point on the final leaderboard
Camelia Sebti was the winner of the Girls category at the Jumeirah Golf Estates
Two goals each in kabaddi and archery take India past the 100 medal mark on the penultimate day of Asia's biggest sporting spectacle
Quartet qualify for Grand Final of the Luckiest Ball initiative to be held on the Earth course at the Jumeirah Golf Estates