South Africa clinch Test series with 10-wicket win over Pakistan

South Africa's Aiden Markram (right) plays a shot as Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on. — AFP

South Africa made light work of a modest target of 58 to claim victory against Pakistan by 10 wickets at a sun-bathed Newlands on Monday, wrapping up the series 2-0 inside four days of the second and final Test.

Pakistan had held up the home side's victory charge with a second innings score of 478 having been asked to follow on, their effort led by captain Shan Masood's fine 145 on a docile wicket.

But seamer Kagiso Rabada (3-115) and spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-137) kept chipping away at the Pakistan wickets, aided by some poor shot selection.

David Bedingham was promoted to open in the South African second innings after double-centurion from their first, Ryan Rickelton, sustained a hamstring strain.

Bedingham raced to 44 from 30 balls to see his side to victory in 7.1 overs.

"The result is very satisfying, it was good old Test cricket. There was something in it for the bowlers with the new ball and then the wicket really flattened out," South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said.

"It was a good experience that will hold us in good stead as a team. Certain parts of the game we let go, but all those learnings will make us better."

South Africa have won their last seven Tests in a row, their second best run of victories behind a nine-game winning streak between 2002-2003.

It is perfect preparation for their appearance in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15.

Pakistan resumed the fourth day on 213 for one, though they were effectively two down after in-form batter Saim Ayub fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day.

Despite the wicket offering little to the bowlers in terms of seam or turn, South Africa picked up two wickets in the morning session, as Khurram Shahzad was caught by Maharaj at point off seamer Marco Jansen for 18.

Rabada bowled Kamran Ghulam for 28, a delivery that nipped back off the wicket and crashed into the off-stump.

The home side took the new ball shortly after lunch and that brought two more wickets, including the key scalp of Masood, who was trapped leg before wicket by 18-year-old fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, South Africa’s youngest ever Test player.