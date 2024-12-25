South Africa aim for place in World Test Championship final

South Africa's will be relying on Kagiso Rabada (left) for early wickets against Pakistan. — AFP

South Africa are within touching distance of a place in next June’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s but must win at least one of their two Tests against Pakistan, which start with the Boxing Day encounter in Pretoria.

A run of five successive Test victories in the last five months -- over the West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka -- has catapulted South Africa to first in the WTC standings and given them a strong chance of a place against either Australia, India or Sri Lanka in the one-off final in London.

They get two chances to advance to the WTC final, hosting a second Test at Newlands in Cape Town from Jan. 3-7, and with home advantage and a winning record against Pakistan will be expected to do so.

The young South African side have exceeded expectations and gained momentum since success in Guyana in August set them on a winning streak.

Meanwhile Pakistan have never won a Test series in South Africa, and lost their last seven Tests there.

The tourists also arrived without coach Jason Gillespie, who dramatically quit this month and has been replaced by former fast bowler Aqib Javed.