Sharjah to host 3O0th International game

Afghanistan hosts Bangladesh for 3 ODIs at their home venue at Sharjah Stadium
A view of Sharjah cricket stadium. — File photo
Sharjah cricket stadium adds another feather to their cap while reaching another milestone by reaching 300th International game on 6th November starting at 2 pm.
Ticket prices start from Dh30, and are available online with Platinumlist.ae and also at the Sharjah stadium’s box office.
‘We will be delighted to reach another milestone of 300th International game while proudly holding on to Guinness Book of World record for hosting maximum number of ODIs at a venue’, said Khalaf Bukhatir, CEO Sharjah Cricket.
Afghanistan ODI squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Abdul Malik, Riaz Hassan, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik.
Bangladesh squad: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.