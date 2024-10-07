Sanath Jayasuriya named full-time Sri Lanka cricket head coach

Sri Lanka's new head coach Sanath Jayasuriya speaks during a press conference in Colombo on Monday. — AFP

Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed Sri Lanka cricket head coach on Monday, replacing Chris Silverwood who quit following the country's early exit from the T20 World Cup.

Jayasuriya, 55, had been in interim charge since June and on Monday was appointed full-time coach until March 2026 after recent successes, which included a Test match win in England and a home 2-0 Test series sweep against New Zealand.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision, taking into consideration the team's good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand," Sri Lanka's cricket board said in a statement.

Under Jayasuriya, Sri Lanka also won a one-day international series against India for the first time in 27 years.

Former Sri Lanka captain Jayasuriya was regarded as one of the greatest one-day international batsmen of all time and was pivotal in the 1996 World Cup victory.