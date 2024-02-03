S Sreesanth to attend AKCAF Professional League final in Sharjah

FIA President says the Balkan region has a crucial role to play in the mission to double motorsport participation globally
Former India pace bowler S Sreesanth will attend the final match of the AKCAF Professional League at the Sharjah DC Stadium on Sunday, organisers said.
The Kerala-born Sreesanth, who played 90 international matches for India, is the ambassador of the tournament, which is being played in the 100-ball format.
As many as 32 men's teams and eight women's teams have participated in the tournament.
The tournament is being organised by AKCAF UAE, the All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum.
The members of this forum take great pride in becoming the first organisation to introduce The Hundred, the newest cricket format where each team play 100 balls, in the UAE.
FIA President says the Balkan region has a crucial role to play in the mission to double motorsport participation globally
finish runners-up while The A-Team take third spot at the innovative corporate golf event
Emirati sculptor Azza Al Qubaisi has designed Abu Dhabi Open tennis tournament trophy
Its accessibility, fun factor, and ability to unite people has propelled it to the forefront of the UAE's sports scene
A two-time European champion and Olympic silver medallist over 1,500 metres, the Frenchman achieved nine world records during his career
A move to Ferrari would enable him to reignite his challenge for that elusive history-making title
The Hero Dubai Desert Classic runner-up promises to remain passionately dedicated to supporting the next generation of golf in Poland
It was under the leadership of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi that the Arab Women Sports Tournament was launched in 2012