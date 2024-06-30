E-Paper

Rs1.25 billion prize money announced for Team India after T20 win

BCCI's secretary, Jay Shah, announced the grand prize while praising the team's 'exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship'

by

Web Desk
Photo: AFP
Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 7:19 PM

After India's stunning victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a prize of Rs1.25 billion for Team India.

Taking to X, Shah announced the grand amount while praising the team's 'exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship'.


"I am pleased to announce prize money of Rs125 crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement!"

India beat South Africa to clinch the 2024 T20 World Cup title with a seven-run win in the final on Saturday. Indian bowlers defended 177 after Kohli's fighting 76 off 59 balls.

Virat Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma quit T20 Internationals on Saturday shortly after India's win over South Africa. They were followed by Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who announced his retirement from the international series.

Web Desk

