Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill register most hundred-run partnerships this year in ODIs

Australia have the highest wicket-taker in the tournament in leg spinner Adam Zampa, who has 22 wickets
India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill reach the milestone of most hundred-run partnerships this year in ODIs. The landmark came at the 45th match of the World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.
In 2023, Rohit and Shubman made hundred-run partnerships five times and held the top place on the list. Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz stand in second place with four 100+ partnerships. Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka hold the third place. The fourth place is held by Kusal Mendis and S Samarawickrama.
On Sunday, India skipper Rohit Sharma played a 61-run knock from 54 balls with a strike rate of 112.96. Rohit smashed eight fours and two sixes. On the other hand, Shubman Gill scored 51 runs from 32 balls with three fours and four sixes.
Against the Netherlands, Gill was dismissed in 11.5 overs by van Meekeren. While Rohit had to leave the crease in 17.4 overs after Bas de Leede picked his wicket.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to bat first. The 'Men in Blue' will be eyeing to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 and will aim to win the prestigious tournament.
Hosts India have displayed a quality performance at the ongoing extravagant tournament and maintained their eight-game winning streak. India stands at the top of the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 16 points. They have a net run rate of +2.456.
The excellent Netherlands team demonstrated their class earlier in the tournament when they shocked South Africa, and their triumph over Bangladesh was equally stunning. But they have lost their remaining matches and sit at the bottom.
ALSO READ:
Australia have the highest wicket-taker in the tournament in leg spinner Adam Zampa, who has 22 wickets
Seemar, O'Shea combine to land twin feature on opening night of the Dubai Racing Carnival
One-drop batter hopes he put a smile on his familie's faces back home in Australia
The iconic Argentinian's 8th Ballon d'Or trophy celebrated by Major League Soccer club n dramatic style with an exhibition match
The former governing body of cricket, who took responsibility for creating the laws of the game, said the Sri Lankan should have drawn the umpires' attention to his broken helmet
The Netherlands, who are he only non-Test-playing nation in the tournament, sprang an upset on South Africa and also beat Bangladesh
Dubai-based Gaganjeet Bhullar in tied 2nd with a round to go in the Asian Tour event
The two sides have faced each other in 21 matches in ODIs with Australia having won 19 and Bangladesh one