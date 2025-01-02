Rohit, Kohli under pressure; India coach silent on captain's inclusion in final Australia Test

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

India coach Gautam Gambhir declined to confirm Thursday whether embattled skipper Rohit Sharma would play in the decisive fifth Test against Australia, but said he was "extremely confident" his team could win.

There will be at least one change to the side that lost the fourth Test at Melbourne this week by 184 runs after pace bowler Akash Deep was ruled out with a back problem.

Either Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could play instead in the match which begins in Sydney on Friday.

Opening batsman Rohit has failed to get past 10 runs in any of his five innings in Australia, with speculation mounting that the veteran could be axed.

The captain was not at India's eve-of-match press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Instead Gambhir faced the media but offered no confirmation of Rohit's fate.

"Everything is fine with Rohit and I don't think it's anything traditional," he said when asked why Rohit was absent from the usual media duties.

"The head coach is here and that should be good enough.

"We are going to have a look at the wicket and finalise (the team) tomorrow."

Asked again if Rohit would be part of that team, Gambhir responded: "The answer remains the same."

Rohit missed the first Test in Perth for the birth of his second child, with Jasprit Bumrah assuming the captaincy and guiding India to their only win of the five-match series so far.

Superstar batsman Virat Kohli is also under pressure.

Aside from scoring 100 not out in Perth, he has struggled to get out of single figures.

In contrast, younger batsmen such as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy have excelled.