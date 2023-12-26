Rain plays spoilsport on opening day of Australia vs Pakistan second Test

City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Rain stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.
The hosts were 114-2 when they were forced from the field mid-way through the second session, with a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.
Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 14 and Steve Smith was not out on two.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).
ALSO READ:
City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Watson’s stable star wins Al Maktoum Mile as Measure Time is Godolphin’s Al Rashidiya hero at 'Festive Friday' meeting
The event, which is scheduled for November 2024, is part of the season that will take place in 18 countries across five continents
Simon and Lukas Astrom secured second place at the Jumeirah Golf Estates event
The north London outfit's last successful Premier League trip to the celebrated home of Liverpool FC came in 2012
The fast bowler was charged under Cricket Australia's code of conduct rules and banned for four Big Bash League games
'Exciting things in the pipeline,' says coach confidently
Joshua says he 'here to fight, not party' as he refuses to engage in any trash talk with heavyweight Otto Wallin ahead of Saturday's bout