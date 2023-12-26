UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Rain plays spoilsport on opening day of Australia vs Pakistan second Test

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, removing David Warner and Usman Khawaja

By AFP

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 8:19 AM

Rain stopped play on the opening day of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The hosts were 114-2 when they were forced from the field mid-way through the second session, with a severe weather warning issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 14 and Steve Smith was not out on two.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, removing David Warner (38) and Usman Khawaja (42).

ALSO READ:


More news from Sports