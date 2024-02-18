Proud father and proud captain Pooran dedicates ILT20 win to iconic MI franchise

MI Emirates skipper Nicholas Pooran with his one-year-old daughter at the press conference after winning the ILT20 final. — Photo by Rituraj Borkakoty

Published: Sun 18 Feb 2024, 3:17 AM

Having produced many match-winning performances here in the past, Nicholas Pooran carries a piece of UAE in his heart wherever he goes to play the sport he fell in love with as a child.

On Saturday night at the Dubai International Stadium, the West Indian was carrying his adorable one-year-old daughter in his arms as he greeted the media before the post-match media conference.

This proud father was also a proud captain after leading MI Emirates to a glorious triumph in the ILT20 final against the Dubai Capitals.

The 45-run win in the final was built on his stupendous knock (57 not out off 27 balls, 2 fours, 6 sixes) at a stadium where he first showed his skills as a batter with a magnificent 143 against Australia in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup.

No wonder the Dubai stadium holds a special place in his heart.

On Saturday, he felt at home again at this state-of-the-art stadium, helping MI Emirates post 208 for three, the first 200-plus score in the second season of the tournament.

Their bowlers then restricted the Capitals to 163 for seven to spark wild celebrations as 25,000 fans at the packed stadium applauded the champions.

Pooran, with his daughter giggling on his lap at the press conference, said the collective performance of the team in the final gave him greater joy than his great six-hitting exhibition which also earned him the man-of-the-match award.

“It's always important (to perform in big matches), I am the captain. But for me, regardless of whether I am captain or not, I see myself as a leader and I always want to lead from the front. And obviously in a game like this, not just myself, everyone had to step up,” he said.

“The guys have been brilliant, last year we lost in the Eliminator. It was tough, we had some different personalities this season, but I am really happy that the core of the team was here this year.”

Pooran then doffed his hat to the UAE players, especially opening batter Muhammad Waseem who set the tone for the MI innings with a breathtaking 43 off 24 balls.

“I am really happy that the guys performed. Waseem again, as a UAE player, it was wonderful to see him take the opportunity,” he said.

“The players turned up and delivered for us, that makes me very happy. I think the team owners and the management did an excellent job in putting this team together. From day one, the whole focus was on win, and everyone was on board for that.”

Pooran was also proud to have added a new chapter to the franchise’s glorious history.

MI Emirates is owned by Indiawin Sports, the group which owns Mumbai Indians, the iconic Indian Premier League team.

“I think the franchise, by winning today, became the most successful franchise. I think they have won 10 titles (across leagues) now,” he said.

“I think this is for them. Every tournament they play, their goal is to win it regardless of whether they have a strong team or not.

“They always try to find a way to win tournaments. So this is dedicated to them. I know they are a very passionate franchise and I am just really happy that we could win this title for them.”

