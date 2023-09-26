Prize money for ODI World Cup revealed

Photo: AFP File

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 10:50 AM

The winners of the ODI cricket World Cup to be held in India will receive $4 million, while the runners-up will get $2 million, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday.

The governing body revealed the prize money break-up from a total purse of $10 million, for the tournament to be staged in India from October 5 to November 19, with prize money on offer in the league stage as well.

The losing semifinalists will get $800,000 each, while each team will get a payment of $40,000 for each league game won.

Teams that have been eliminated after the group stage will receive $100,000.

The tournament which consists of 10 teams, will witness 48 matches in 46 days played across 10 venues in India.

Teams will play each other once in a round-robin format, with the top four making it to the semifinals.

The opening game between 2019 champions England and runners-up New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final too is scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad.

The ICC had in July announced that there will be equal sums for both men's and women's events.

India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League.

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to grind it out in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.

(With inputs from ICC)

ALSO READ: