Perfect start for Gulf Giants as ILT20 gets under way

Gulf Giants' Jamie Smith plays a shot during the match against Sharjah Warriors. — Photos by Neeraj Murali.

Published: Sat 20 Jan 2024, 12:55 AM

Defending champions Gulf Giants got off to winning start through their spectacular batting display and tight bowling to record an impressive 31-run win over Sharjah Warriors in the opening match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Officials pose with the trophy before the start of the opening match on Friday.

Gulf Giants posted 198 for 7 in 20 overs building on the strength of a fine opening partnership of 61 runs in 5.2 overs between skipper James Vince and Jamie Smith. Vince top scored with 45 runs off 35 balls with three boundaries and two sixes while Smith cracked a breezy 42 off 18 balls with three boundaries and four sixes.

Off spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who bowled brilliantly provided the breakthrough. He returned with figures of 4 for 15 producing carrom ball deliveries and accurate off cutters.

Spectators during the opening match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Usman Khan hit a quick 32 runs off 18 balls with four boundaries and a six while Jordan Cox chipped in with 32 off 22 balls with two boundaries and two sixes.

At one stage it looked like Giants could post over 225 runs but for Theekshan’s tight bowling and Chris Woakes’s two wickets for 35 runs.

Sharjah Warriors began their chase confidently through an opening partnership of 93 in 10.3 overs between Martin Guptill and Johnson Charles but in end could muster only 167 for 7 in 20 overs. Jamie Overton struck to remove Guptill for 40 and also Charles for 57. After this partnership was broken Giants went for the kill with Chris Jordan striking twice in the 17th over.

Guptill’s 40 came off 30 balls with six boundaries and a six. Charles’s 57 off 38 balls had six boundaries and three sixes.

Smith, who enthralled the crowd with some big hits, said: “It was nice to open the tournament and get runs with the bat. Though the ball kept a bit low we did really well to post such a score through some cameos from our batters. In T20 you want to go out, enjoy and try to entertain.”

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants beat Sharjah Warriors by 31 runs. Gulf Giants 198 for 7 in 20 overs (James Vince 45, Jamie Smith 42, Jordan Cox 32, Usman Khan 32, Maheesh Theekshana 4 for 15, Chris Woakes 2 for 35) Sharjah Warriors 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 57, Martin Guptill 40, Chris Woakes 22*, Jamie Overton 3 for 29, Chris Jordan 2 for 35)

Player of the Match: Jamie Overton