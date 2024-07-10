Perfect start for England in Anderson's farewell Test

'I want to prove that Arab fighters can compete': Jarrah Al-Silawi on his path to global MMA fame
The Jordanian Lion is all set to 'roar' into the upcoming PFL Mena League, taking place on July 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
England debutant Gus Atkinson upstaged James Anderson's farewell by taking a sensational seven wickets as the West Indies collapsed to 121 all out on Wednesday's opening day of the first Test at Lord's.
The build-up to the three-match series had centred on England great Anderson's last appearance in the five-day game following a record-breaking Test career that has yielded 701 wickets -- the most by any fast bowler at that level.
But Surrey quick Atkinson stole the spotlight with a remarkable haul of 7-45 in 12 overs -- including three wickets in just one over.
Anderson, by contrast, did not add to his tally of Test wickets until he had last man Jayden Seales lbw to end the West Indies innings.
West Indies debutant Mikyle Louis top-scored with 27 as the tourists were dismissed inside 42 overs.
England were 30-1 in reply at tea after Ben Duckett was caught behind off Seales for three.
Having played just one warm-up match and with inexperienced top-order batsmen Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze and Kavem Hodge holding only nine caps between them before this Test, it was little surprise the West Indies struggled after losing the toss in overcast conditions.
Earlier, Anderson was thrust straight into the action when England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field.
But despite a probing new-ball spell of five overs for 11 runs, the 41-year-old Anderson was unable to dislodge West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite or fellow opener Louis.
Team UAM secured the top position with 10 gold medals and one silver medal
The first edition of the Global Chess League was held in Dubai
Fifa World Cup winners, NBA icons, tennis legends, and Hollywood stars, it seems everyone is playing padel these days
Chalk and cheese rivals Vingegaard and Pogacar are locked in an enthralling struggle for the 2024 Tour title after the first week
Overall, Pogacar leads Evenepoel by 33 seconds with Vingegaard in third place
Pogacar leads Belgian Remco Evenepoel by 33 seconds
Dubai's Rayhan Thomas shoots level par to be in Tied 15th as American John Catlin sets the pace in the the $2 million International Series event